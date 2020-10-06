Man critically injured in street shooting in Dagenham

A 39-year-old man is in a critical condition after being shot in the street. Police including armed officers were called to Reede Road in Dagenham, east London, at 4am on Tuesday, where the man and a 32-year-old woman were found injured.

He was taken to hospital and is said to be critical but stable, while the woman suffered only minor injuries.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Trident unit, which deals with non-fatal shootings, are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the force said there will be increased patrols in the area in the wake of the shooting.

Anyone with information can call police via 101, quoting reference 781/06OCT, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.