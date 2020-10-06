Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's interview with Melanie C

Melanie C said she hoped her new self-titled solo album would leave people feeling "empowered" during a time "when people really need it". Speaking to ITV News London, the singer said being back on stage with the Spice Girls last year left her feeling inspired and she wanted to make a positive album.

"Last year was amazing for me, it gave me a lot of time to reflect on my career and personal life and all of the things I've achieved," said Melanie C.

"It's not always easy, I've had some personal struggles but I feel like it's time to celebrate that and embrace all aspects of my life," she added.