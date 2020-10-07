A large burst water main has left thousands of people in East London with no supply.

Thames Water say the issue, which is affecting nine postcodes in the area, has been caused by a burst pipe in the Hackney Marshes area.Across Tuesday afternoon, a number of residents began complaining about low pressure or no water at all.

The postcodes affected include E6, E7, E10, E11, E12, E13, E15, E16 and E20.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said;

“We are really sorry to everyone whose water has been affected by this. We know how worrying and inconvenient it is. Our engineers have now located the burst pipe that’s causing no water and low pressure across a large area."

“We’ve brought tankers into the area to improve the situation by pumping water into our local supply network, and will continue working through the night to try to lessen the impact further."