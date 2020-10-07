Tap above to watch Antoine Allen's report

A blind teenager had to feel his way around a West London Tube station after transport staff refused to help.

Kelsey Trevett, 18, wanted to feel confident using the capital's transport network before going to university.

But coronavirus restrictions and social distancing have made travelling around London more difficult and the teenager had to Facetime his dad for help.

"I have no sight at all, and Harrow-on-the Hill is a completely unfamiliar station to me," said Kelsey.

"It's a very stressful experience being left somewhere you don't know and not knowing what you're looking for," he added.

Kelsey Facetiming his dad at Harrow-on-the-Hill station

Transport for London said it offers a taxi service for people who are registered blind and have trouble using public transport. But Kelsey said without a helping hand this is not the service he needs.

"Kelsey has always been a proficient traveller, he has travelled all the way round the country with assistance at every station," said Kelsey's dad, Dickon.

Kelsey told ITV News London he felt anxious about using London Underground knowing it would be a "stressful experience."

Transport bosses said despite some changes being made during the Covid pandemic, staff "didn't get it right" in Kelsey's case.

"We do have processes in place to help all of our customers travel across our network with confidence and we hope they feel comfortable using our service in future," said TfL's Mark Evers.

London Underground said it was reminding staff of the rules to make sure customers get the help they need.

