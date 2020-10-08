The Britain’s Got Talent final will feature performances by the combined companies of a trio of West End musicals, as well as the show’s 10 finalists.

Musicals have been shuttered since lockdown in March and viewers will get a chance to see a turn from the companies of Les Miserables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins, all produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

Some 60 performers will come together to give fans a taste of London’s West End, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.

The performance coincides with Les Miserables’ 35th birthday and The Phantom Of The Opera’s 34th birthday.

The Phantom Of The Opera theatre in London's West End

Mackintosh has previously confirmed that the West End production of The Phantom Of The Opera has permanently closed and confirmed his other shows, which also include Hamilton, will not return to the West End this year.

He said: “Britain’s theatrical talent is the best in the world so it is a wonderful opportunity, after seven months of enforced lockdown, to be invited by Britain’s Got Talent to showcase three of my greatest British musical hits with their fabulous West End casts all bursting to perform again, and remind audiences what an unforgettable thrill it is to enjoy the exhilaration of a live show.

“Several years ago, Susan Boyle dreamed her dream and set the world alight and we are both eager and anxious to be told when we can fully reopen again next year so that we can all properly get on with our lives and celebrate the world-beating talents of our amazing culture.”

Her Majesty's Theatre, London, previously showing The Phantom of the Opera

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The five finalists chosen by the judges after each semi-final will perform, as well as the five acts put through by the public vote across the series.

Already through are variety act Steve Royle; dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine; magician Magical Bones; comedy singer and performer Jon Courtenay; and stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

The remaining acts chosen by the public vote will be revealed during the show and all 10 acts will prerecord their performances the night before for safety reasons.

The winner, chosen by a public vote, will be announced live.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on ITV at 7.30pm on Saturday October 10.