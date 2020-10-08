Tap above to watch police body cam footage

Shocked ravers were caught on camera in east London as police broke up a "reckless" event that broke coronavirus rules.

Officers were called to Wythes Road after people living there complained about the noise. Sound systems were blaring out from a derelict pub and 150 people were crammed inside.

Body worn footage caught the moment police walked in and brought the illegal event to an abrupt end.

When I arrived on scene, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and was shocked by the event organiser's blatant disregard for the safety of those there. This health crisis has claimed thousands of lives and people attending events such as this risk furthering the spread of this deadly virus.

The conditions at this abandoned pub were awful, there was no running water, poor sanitary conditions, no social distancing measures and most of those attending were not wearing a face covering. Sergeant Simon Biggs, Met Police

A 30-year-old man who organised the event could now be fined £10,000, police said.

