Man dies in the River Lea after being chased by police on bikes

A man has died in the River Lea after being chased by police on bikes. His body was pulled from the water this morning after an overnight search using boats and a helicopter.

Two other men were held by police - one was pulled from the water and another detained nearby.

An investigation has begun to work out how the men ended up in the water after being approached by officers on the River Lea towpath.

The two people being held, believed to be aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and having an offensive weapon.

I fully recognise the concern this incident will cause among members of the local community. The matter was referred by our Directorate of Professional Standards to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have confirmed that they are independently investigating this tragic incident, and how the males came to be in the water.