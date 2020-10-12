Tap above to watch interview with Richard Pollins

An ITV journalist born without legs has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours after completing a 40km walk on prosthetics.

Richard Pollins raised money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after his mother was diagnosed with the condition.

He smashed his original target to raise nearly £70,000 after completing the challenge in London last year.

Richard Pollins battling the rain during his No Legs Walk

"My mum was very emotional about me doing the challenge. In 2016 she was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, it's the most terrible condition which only people who have been close to someone who got it can really appreciate," said Richard.

Richard said being honoured with a British Empire Medal was a "massive surprise" and came at a "tough time for so many organisations" because of Covid.

"I'm very happy to get the award but I would urge people to continue to support charities and to support the MND Association to get the funds I think they need," he added.

