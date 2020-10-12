London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the capital could move into a higher tier of coronavirus restrictions “potentially even this week”.

The city will initially be “medium” on the new scale, but a spokesman for Mr Khan said: “The mayor met with London leaders today to examine the latest data on the spread of the virus in the city and to discuss the Government’s new national alert system.

“The virus is now spreading very quickly in every corner of London. The number of cases is rapidly increasing and all the indicators we look at are moving in the wrong direction.

“As of today, London is at ‘medium’ in the Government’s new alert levels. However, Londoners should understand that this could change very quickly – potentially even this week.”

Earlier today Boris Johnson announced the new three-tier system for England designed to make local coronavirus restrictions more easy to understand in different regions.

Despite Covid-19 levels rising across the UK, Boris Johnson said he does "not believe a full national lockdown would be the right course", as he explained the new tier system.

Some parts of England, such as the Liverpool City Region from Wednesday, will enter the 'very high' alert level, which will see hospitality venues ordered to close - among other restrictions.

