London mayor Sadiq Khan today urged the government to put the UK into a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Khan believes Londoners will face new restrictions within days as the capital approaches the tipping point of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

London is seeing an average of 90 cases per 100,000. Increases in hospital admissions, calls to GPs and the number of elderly patients suggest the figure will soon reach 100.

The mayor and London council leaders are in talks with the government about raising London's alert level status from medium to high.

The move would trigger a ban on households mixing in all 32 London boroughs and the City.

But Mr Khan wants ministers to go further and adopt the advice of 'SAGE' scientists to introduce a short national lockdown over the school half term.

'I'm afraid all the indicators are heading in the wrong direction. What we don't want is to delay steps that will reduce the spread of the virus," said Sadiq Khan.

"My assessment based upon the data I have is we'll be moving to the next level over the course of the next few days. Because I'm keen for us to avoid having to have these restrictions for four, five, six months and having read the advice from Sage, I think there's a virtue in the government following the advice from Sage and having a national circuit breaker for two or so weeks beginning next week," he added.

Covid: Government 'ignored' scientists calls for 'circuit breaker' lockdown