105 nightclubs in London have come together for the first time to warn the government that more than half of them are at risk of permanent closure within a month if they don't get more help.

The group have now started a campaign a campaign group called 'Save Nightclubs' and have released a video showing several staff members who are at risk of losing their jobs if more financial support isn't offered to their struggling industry.

Watch the full campaign video below.

Nightclubs in London were told to shut back in March during the first lockdown, but despite a number of support packages from the government, industry leaders have been telling ITV News that they need more financial aid, eviction protection and extend rate relief to survive.

A survey they carried out amongst nightclub owners who support the campaign found that 58% of them expect to close permanently within a month, while 8 in 10 of them believe they will be shut by Christmas.

With only a handful of nightclubs receiving Culture Recovery Funding, the rest of the country is in dire need of a Survival Fund. The government must act now or permanently lose the country’s nightclub industry and the enormous economic contribution it makes. Asher Grant, co-owner of London club REIGN and a member of #SaveNightclubs

John Common, the head of operations at the Cream Group, which runs 5 nightclubs, warned it could mean an end to the capital's night life as we know it.

Watch his full interview below.

A government spokesperson said: "We know this is an incredibly difficult time for nightclubs, but they will need to remain closed for now in line with current scientific advice to control the virus.

"Throughout the pandemic, nightclubs have access to the government's unprecedented package of support to help businesses, which includes business rates relief, tax deferrals, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and billions paid in loans and grants."