A 32-year-old man has been charged with throwing corrosive fluid after 10 police officers were injured during a drugs raid.

Armando Gjyla, from Southgate, north London, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of throwing corrosive fluid with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or do grievous bodily harm, and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

The officers came into contact with a corrosive substance during the raid in Dale Close, Barnet, north London, on Wednesday September 23.

They were all all taken to hospital for treatment but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

A second man, aged 21, who was arrested during the police operation also came into contact with the substance and remains in hospital receiving treatment.