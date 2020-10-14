Murder investigation launched after 23-year-old man shot in west London

A 23-year-old man has died after being shot in west London.

The victim was found injured in Austin Road, Hayes, just before 10pm on Tuesday, and treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A burnt-out car was recovered a few miles from the scene, the Metropolitan Police said, and two men in their 20s have been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who lost his life last night.

“I want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working hard to find out what led up to this tragic incident.

“I must stress that the investigation is very much in its early stages and while we have made two arrests, we are continuing to follow all lines of inquiry and remain open-minded as to who was responsible.

“I would ask that anyone who was in the vicinity of Austin Road around 10pm and witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

“Please share anything you saw with either the police or Crimestoppers, no matter how insignificant you think it may be.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7454/13Oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.