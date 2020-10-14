Tap above to watch interview with G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph

G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph said a lack of consistency over tackling Covid has left businesses with "no idea" over how to control the virus.

The bar and nightclub boss said he couldn't trust politicians because they failed to agree on the best way to tackle the pandemic.

"If we all thought something would definitely work we would support it," he told ITV News London.

"Every time you bring something in - whether it be a 10pm curfew or the three tier system - it's just something else, there's no consistency. How are we going to know what works and what doesn't? We can't trust anyone at the moment," he added.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the government to put the UK into a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Mr Khan believes Londoners will face new restrictions within days as the capital approaches the tipping point of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

London is seeing an average of 90 cases per 100,000. Increases in hospital admissions, calls to GPs and the number of elderly patients suggest the figure will soon reach 100.

Downing Street is understood to be keeping the idea on the table, after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said a two to three-week national lockdown over the October half term was needed to prevent a “sleepwalk into a long and bleak winter”.

A paper by members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) reportedly calculates that more than 7,000 lives could be saved if schools are closed and people are ordered to stay at home from October 24 for two weeks.

