Parts of Essex and Surrey to have Covid restrictions tightened this weekend

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed parts of Essex and Surrey would have Covid restrictions tightened this weekend.

In a statement to the Commons he said the government would work with local leaders in to move into a high alert Tier 2 level.

Mr Hancock said: "Working with local leaders in Essex and Elmbridge, we’re also moving them into local alert level high and I want to pay tribute to the leadership of Essex County Council and in Elmbridge where they have been working so hard to suppress the virus."

Health minister Helen Whately held talks with MPs in the county on Thursday morning.

Harlow MP Robert Halfon said he welcomed Tier 2 measures for Essex but would call on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to prevent businesses suffering financially from the move.

The senior Conservative MP said: “I’ve worked hard with Essex council and Public Health England officials and the ministers at the department of health on these issues.

“Sadly I support the Tier 2 measures, if Essex does go into them, because otherwise if we don’t act early we could face a situation, a real struggle, that sadly so many northern towns and cities are facing at this time.

“I will be writing to the Chancellor to ensure that, as far as possible, alongside the existing scheme, that businesses do not suffer financially because of the move to Tier 2.

“The key issue is if we don’t do this now we could face the much higher restrictions in a few weeks which would be even worse for businesses.”

Londoners to be banned from going to other people's homes

Check local lockdown restrictions where you live with our interactive guide