Tap above to watch the Health Secretary's statement to the House of Commons

Nine million Londoners will be banned from going into other people's homes from midnight tomorrow as the government tries to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the capital's move into the Tier Two 'high alert' level in the House of Commons this morning.

The capital's MPs were briefed by a government minister ahead of the statement. Mayor Sadiq Khan told London Assembly members the move was necessary to save lives in the capital because the virus was spreading 'in every corner of our city'.

The average number of cases is approaching 100 for every 100,000 people - the threshold for the high alert status.

In addition to the restrictions already in place, this would mean different households in London not being able to mix indoors. Nobody wants to see more restrictions but this is deemed to be necessary to protect Londoners. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Whilst I appreciate the public health crisis we find ourselves in, I remain deeply concerned about the impact further lockdown will have on the Capital’s hospitality, leisure and retail businesses.

We must now urgently come up with a clear plan and timetable to get London back into Tier 1, as soon as it is right to do so. "Alongside protecting the health of Londoners, protecting people's jobs and livelihoods must be a priority at this time. Many of our businesses are already on their knees, and I urge the government to consider further support before they disappear for good. Nickie Aiken MP, Con: Cities of London and Westminster

People eating and drinking on Soho in central London

The capital’s hospitality sector will be “hit hard” by new coronavirus restrictions, the London Chamber of Commerce has said.

Chief executive Richard Burge added: “With no non-household mixing allowed indoors and a reduction in journeys on public transport requested, Tier 2 will hit London’s hospitality sector hard, particularly in its centre. There is bound to also be an impact on retail.

“Hospitality businesses are between the rock and hard place. Their trade is impacted by the restrictions, yet there’s not sufficient support available to help them to stay open.

“Many would rather be in a Tier 3 area, as at least if they were required to close by law they would be able to access grants and the more generous furlough scheme."

