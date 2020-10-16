Croydon tram crash inquest delayed due to Covid-19

The inquest into the Croydon tram crash has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A 12-week hearing was due to begin at Croydon Town Hall, south-east London, on Monday but it has now been postponed, according to one of the law firms involved.

The inquest was expected to hear arguments that human error and safety failings contributed to the deaths of the seven victims.

The families are very disappointed by the adjournment, having been preparing for the start of the inquests for a long time. However, they accept the difficult decision that the senior coroner has had to make in light of the Covid crisis, and hope that the inquests can get under way soon. Ben Posford, Osbornes Law

Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon, were killed in the crash.

Victims of the crash

A further 51 people were injured in the incident on November 9, 2016.

The tram came off the tracks at almost four times the speed limit in darkness and heavy rain. It was alleged the driver, Alfred Dorris, had drifted into a "microsleep".

Seven people were killed when the tram came off the track in Croydon

Mr Dorris was arrested at the scene but charges of gross negligence and manslaughter were later dropped by British Transport Police.

No charges of corporate manslaughter were brought against Transport for London or operator Tram Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of FirstGroup.

A pre-inquest review held last month heard Mr Dorris would be unable to attend the inquest as he was "unwell".

