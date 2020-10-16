Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for circuit-breaker during half-term

Tap above to watch the full interview with Sir Keir Starmer MP

As London enters Tier 2 restrictions from midnight on Friday, our Political Correspondent Simon Harris sat down with Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to discuss the new rules and his proposition of a circuit-break lockdown.

When asked about the Tier 2 restrictions, Sir Keir said:

I don't think its a waste of time. I think better would be a circuit-break which would be a two to three week break which would get the virus back under control Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party

The Labour leader said the reason he doesn't support a tiered lockdown is because the areas that have gone into Tier 2 restrictions haven't been able to successfully come out of them.

Liverpool City moved into Tier 3 this week

I've looked carefully at the scientific advice and that is that the virus will only be brought under 1, so that it actually starts coming down, if you have a package of measures including a circuit break. Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party

He said the circuit break should involve closing essential shops and taking advantage of schools being closed for half term.

Oxford Circus

We can save Christmas, we can save the West End, if we get it under control Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party

Christmas lights in central London

Sir Keir Starmer said the West End is likely to be more damaged by the weeks and months of "more agony" of restrictions which "may not get the virus under control".

The West End has been largely closed since March

When asked if he thought London would ever recover, the Holborn & St Pancras MP said:

I think London can recover and we will all work very hard to get London to recover. Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party

Sir Keir said "the most important thing" is "to get the virus under control".

Boris Johnson

Simon Harris asked the Labour leader if there was anything he admired about the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. He replied "not very much" but acknowledge it would "be tough for any Prime Minister".

