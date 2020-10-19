Tap above to watch Antoine Allen's interview with Misan Harriman in full.

Vogue photographer Misan Harriman said Britain could see a black Prime Minister "in our lifetime" after a year of activism which he documented on camera.

Speaking to ITV News as part of a special series for Black History Month, Misan said after powerful images of Black Lives Matter protests were shared around the world people should "keep pushing" for change.

Protestor photographed by Misan Harriman during a BLM protest this year in London Credit: Misan Harriman/What We Seee

He also praised the Obamas for 'planting the seeds of change' during their time at The White House.

"Just the very vision of them [the Obamas] over eight years, Michelle Obama being the extraordinary mother and leader in her own right. That planted a seed in so many people saying ‘you know, I can do that’ whether American or British," said Misan.

"Only time will tell but I am not worried about what is going to happen in our political landscape in a few generations from now. We just have to keep pushing to make sure we get someone who can effect change that is representative of a multi-cultural Britain," he added.

Misan made history this year after becoming the first black man in British Vogue's 104 year history to shoot the front cover. It's an achievement made even more remarkable when you find out he only picked up a camera three years ago.

Marcus Rashford and Adwoa Aboah in the September issue of British Vogue Credit: British Vogue

"I found what I believed was my calling, to be a storyteller that uses culture and imagery to bring light to the human condition. I’ve kept that wonder that you have in your youth which has allowed me to dare to dream,” said Misan.

His work was propelled onto the front cover of one of the country's most famous magazines when his images from the London Black Lives Matter protest caught the eye of British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

This is a prime example of getting on and doing the work and letting fate be your master! I didn’t go out there [to the BLM protest] thinking I’m going to shoot the September issue of British Vogue. I went out there because I wanted to capture the most important moment I believe in modern history of the civil rights movement.

And then Edward Enninful, another black man, saw the work and kindly thought I could add to his extraordinary symphony of activism that is the September issue of British Vogue. He picked some of the most important activists across the world for one issue and the rest, as they say, is history. Misan Harriman, British Vogue photographer

Misan described the British Vogue call up as being "ushered my into this room of opportunity" and thanked those who inspired him, including legendary photographer and documenter of black London Charlie Phillips.

Charlie Phillips, photographer and documenter of Black culture Credit: Misan Harriman

"I suffer, like many, from imposter syndrome and when you see from a great like Charlie Phillips giving me words of encouragement it makes me feel like that scared little boy that I still feel I am can do it and put out work that really matters."

Among the people Misan photographed for the September issue of British Vogue was the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Misan grew up seeing the pain Doreen's family went through and he said to see how they dealt with the racist murder of her son had been a "great honour."

"I remember my mother trying to protect me from it [Stephen's murder] because she didn’t want me to feel my presence on the streets of London could be a death sentence," said Misan.

Doreen Lawrence in September's issue of British Vogue magazine Credit: British Vogue

"But all of us were watching this thinking that could have been me, or my mother or father battling a court system that just seemingly were not hearing their calls. I remember thinking these kinds of things only happen in America but I realised it was much closer to home - and that is jarring, definitely," he added.

Misan said he hoped his simple, powerful images would make people stop to think about what’s going on on the world around them.

And he remained hopeful for the future because there were now so many people fighting the fight.

"And now with the internet they are more empowered than they could ever have been.”, he said.

Antoine Allen was speaking to Misan Harriman at the Everyman Cinema in King's Cross as part of 'Black Voices - In Conversation', a special series by ITV News during Black History Month 2020.