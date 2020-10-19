CCTV appeal after a lit aerosol was thrown onto a bus in Sutton

Police are hunting for a man seen on CCTV after a lit aerosol was thrown onto a bus in South London.

Officers say a passenger who was with a group of friends failed to pay for the journey on the route 151 bus near Sutton High Street.

After getting off he threw the aerosol through the driver's window and ran away. The driver managed to escape uninjured.

This was a shocking and quite frankly dangerous incident and I am very pleased the driver did not come to harm. Had the aerosol can exploded, I dread to think how serious the injuries could have been. I am looking to speak with anyone who can help us identify the man in this CCTV image. Likewise, if you were on board the bus and witnessed what happened, please do get in touch. PC Natalie Baynes, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or with any information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference 4009478/20.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC on Twitter or to report anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online.