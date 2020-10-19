Grenfell manager told to explain late disclosure of notes of ‘utmost relevance’

A manager who worked for the Grenfell Tower landlords needs to give a “clear and convincing” explanation as to why he failed to disclose “material of the utmost relevance” to the inquiry into the disaster until the end of last week, the probe’s chief lawyer has said.

Peter Maddison, former director of assets and regeneration of the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, handed over notebooks and diaries running to some 300 pages covering January 2013 to May 2017 on Friday afternoon, after a week in which his ex-colleagues had been giving evidence.

He is due to give evidence on Tuesday.

Inquiry counsel Richard Millett QC told proceedings on Monday morning: “At 4.40pm on Friday afternoon last week, the inquiry received a letter from Kennedys, solicitors for the TMO, that they had been informed by Peter Maddison that morning and I quote:

“‘Having watched the evidence of his former colleagues at the inquiry, and in particular the questions asked of them as to whether minutes or notes of the meeting with Rydon on 18 March 2014 had been made, he decided to check his notebooks to see whether he had made notes of that particular meeting.

“This was the first time that Kennedys were made aware that Peter Maddison had hard-copy notebooks in his possession at his house.’”

Last week, the inquiry heard that there was an “offline” and “secret” meeting between the TMO, which ran Grenfell Tower, and main design and build contractor Rydon on March 18 2014, during which it was agreed in principle there would need to be £800,000 in savings made on the project.

It included proposed savings of some £293,000 by switching the original zinc cladding panels to the combustible aluminium composite material (ACM) panels, the inquiry heard.

Mr Millett said the contents of the notebooks were scanned over the weekend and the inquiry had received hard copies of eight daybooks and five diaries “running to some 300 pages or so of often dense manuscript notes”.

He added: “They cover all of Mr Maddison’s work while he was at the TMO during that period … They plainly contain material of the utmost relevance.

“Subject to a speedy redaction process that will start immediately, they will be disclosed to core participants as soon as possible.

“Both Kennedys and Mr Maddison are going to have to give clear and convincing explanations of why these documents were not disclosed to the inquiry and nor, so far as we can tell, to the Metropolitan Police until now.

“I will wish to examine Mr Maddison at the start of his scheduled evidence on Tuesday morning.”

Mr Millett said core participants need a “fair opportunity to read and digest the contents of the notebooks and diaries, and suggest further questions to be asked of him by me”, meaning Mr Maddison’s evidence may not start in full until Wednesday.

He added that Kennedys had also sent a two-page Word document on Sunday which was “plainly relevant” to evidence given by TMO project manager Claire Williams last week, adding: “At present we are mystified how this document was missed by the TMO in its disclosure.”

Ms Williams was due to complete her evidence on Monday.

The now defunct TMO ran the tower block on behalf of its owner, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC).