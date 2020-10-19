Pupils in Hackney will be taught about Black British history in a special new curriculum developed by teachers and the council.

The lessons spanning nine weeks will teach pupils about the Windrush Generation, British identity and how activism has helped change society.

"This year has been significant as we reconcile with the importance of our Black history. As we witness the effect of the killing of George Floyd, the mistreatment of our Windrush Generation and the unprecedented loss of life Covid-19 has had on Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups, it's important we provide context, encourage debate and enlighten our youth through proactive education," said Deputy Mayor of Hackney Anntoinette Bramble.

Artefacts from Hackney's Museum and Archive will help illustrate stories of migration and the origins of Black culture.

"I'm very proud to share these valuable teaching resources with schools. It's a promise we made when passing the motion, Hackney Black Lives Matter, and I'm looking forward to hearing from pupils and teachers on how they are used in classrooms. I want to thank the teachers and staff who enabled my aspiration to make this Black curriculum a reality as it is vital that Black History is taught as part of British History," Anntoinette Bramble added.

