The increasingly bitter row between government and City Hall over London’s transport network escalated tonight amid claims ministers have threatened to seize control.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is said to have told mayor Sadiq Khan he will use ‘reserve legislative powers’ to strip Transport for London of its powers.

The extraordinary move would see Whitehall running London’s Tubes and buses.

TfL’s income from fares was devastated by lockdown and commuters switching to ‘work from home’.

TfL has asked the government for a £4.9bn bailout to keep it afloat for the next 18 months but Mr Khan has refused to accept a series of conditions.

They are believed to include higher fares, extending the Congestion Charge zone to the North and South Circulars and an end to free travel for Londoners below the age of 18.

Negotiations with the Government continue, but suffice it to say there is simply no way any Mayor could accept conditions of this nature, which would make it harder to tackle the virus and choke off London’s economic recovery at the worst possible time. Mayor of London spokesperson

Transport bosses were given an interim £1.6bn bailout in May and further funding on Friday while talks continue.