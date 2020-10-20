Singer Kim Sledge has joined with a London-based social enterprise group to launch a viral campaign to invite people worldwide to record videos of themselves with their close family and friends singing their own version of her band's disco hit We Are Family. Under the hashtag #WeAreFamily, Kim and The World We Want campaigner Natasha Mudhar hope to increase awareness of global public health needs and raise money for the the WHO Foundation to support the response to Covid-19. Kim and Natasha told ITV News London the campaign is an inspiring call for global solidarity to respond to the pandemic. Kim and her sisters Debbie, Joni and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971 and went on to release songs such as Lost In Music and He's The Greatest Dancer. She has also recorded her own version of hit with proceeds going to WHO's foundation arm, including its global coronavirus response.

Charlene White talks to Kim and Natasha about the initiative.