M25 closed anti-clockwise after collision involving an ambulance

The M25 has been closed to traffic flowing anti-clockwise in Surrey after a collision involving an ambulance, police say.

Surrey Police said in a statement the motorway was closed between junctions 8 and 9 after the incident which occurred at around 3.30am, and would remain closed for at least three hours, possibly stretching into the rush hour.

The collision involved an ambulance, a car and an HGV, police said.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while the occupants of the other vehicles were unhurt.