Teenager seriously injured after stabbing in north London

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in north London.

Police officers were called to Feldman Close in Clapton at about 8.15pm on Tuesday night after reports a 19-year-old male was seriously injured.

Paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance treated the victim at the scene before being taken to hospital, where his injuries are being treated as life-threatening.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police say a number of males have been arrested and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting ref CAD 7398/20Oct.