Sadiq Khan calls on ministers to reconsider 'draconian' TfL cost hikes

Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on ministers to reconsider “ill-advised and draconian” proposals that would hit Londoners with a “triple whammy” of higher costs in return for Covid-related funding for Transport for London (TfL).

He said the Government wanted to extend the £15 Congestion Charge Zone to the North and South Circular roads in 12 months’ time, which would see the zone expanded to cover around four million more Londoners.

Westminster also want to hike TfL fares by well above the inflation rate, and it is doubling down on demands to remove free travel for under-18s.

A further Government proposal is to introduce a new council tax charge in the capital, regardless of whether residents use public transport, said the mayor.

Mr Khan said: “I simply cannot accept this Government plan, which would hit Londoners with a triple whammy of higher costs at a time when so many people are already facing hardship.

“The Government should be supporting Londoners through this difficult time, not making ill-advised and draconian proposals which will choke off our economic recovery.

“Ministers already forced TfL to bring forward proposals to increase the cost and hours of the congestion charge in May, now they want to expand it to cover four million more Londoners.

Sadiq Khan has hit back at the government's 'triple whammy' of price hikes for Londoners. Credit: PA

“They also want to significantly increase fares in London and hit all Londoners with a regressive new tax.

“It is clear that difficult choices lie ahead to plug the huge gap the pandemic left in TfL’s finances. I have been ready to talk with Government about how the necessary funds can be raised but a proposal which singles out Londoners for punishment is completely unacceptable, as well as making no economic sense.

“I urge ministers to come back to the table with a revised proposal which does not punish Londoners for doing the right thing to tackle Covid-19 and to publish their review into TfL’s finances in full.”

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: “It’s extremely worrying that despite repeated requests, the Government is offering only a papering-over-the-cracks funding package for Transport for London, with such punitive conditions.”

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, said: “This punishment of Londoners and TfL is nakedly political from the Tories.

“They were only too happy to prop up failing private train operators, but when it comes to our country’s transport success story they won’t provide the funds needed.”

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on London Underground, said: “The Government’s failure to provide funding for publicly owned TfL is in stark contrast to the multimillion-pound handouts to private sector operators and management consultants.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Cash said: “TfL staff are essential workers who have performed heroically and RMT will fight off any attempt to hack back on jobs, pay, pensions and working conditions‎.”