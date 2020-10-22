Former Heathrow staff offered chance to transfer skills to film industry

Former aviation workers based at Heathrow are being offered a “rare opportunity” to transfer their skills into the screen industries, the Government said.

A training initiative delivered by ScreenSkills in partnership with Pinewood Studios and Buckinghamshire local enterprise partnerships, involves a 13-week programme for people to learn how their expertise in aviation can be used in film, television and games.

Local Jobcentre Plus staff will identify 1,000 people to participate in an online introduction to the screen industries and receive support to identify transferable skills in a programme funded by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Therese Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “This is a rare opportunity to join a world-leading sector that has vacancies to fill in roles traditionally associated with Hollywood, and we are encouraging those who are interested to get in touch with their local jobcentre.

“Keeping people connected to the jobs market and transferring their skills is a key priority as we build back better, so it’s great to see our jobcentres working with local organisations to help jobseekers switch sectors.”

