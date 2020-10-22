London's Mayor said the measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak were a “sticking plaster” rather than a solution to the problems faced by the economy.

Sadiq Khan said: “The changes announced today are a welcome improvement to the flawed and narrow Job Support Scheme announced last month.

“These should have been in place from the start – instead, businesses and workers have been put through weeks of uncertainty.

“This latest announcement is just a sticking-plaster solution that still fails to match the true scale of the problem.

“The collapse of tourism into London has impacted heavily on footfall and left many hospitality, retail and leisure businesses without any prospect of returning to normal levels of business for many months to come.

“The Government needs to get its act together and provide a functioning test and trace system so the economy can be further reopened, safely.”

