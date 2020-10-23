British Airways jet makes emergency landing at Heathrow

A flight travelling from London Heathrow to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, was forced to return to base after an emergency was declared on board.

Flight tracking websites showed the British Airways flight BA83 returning to Britain from France.

The Boeing 777 aircraft had been flying for about 42 minutes before it was forced to make a U-turn.

Credit: flightradar24

It's thought it was due to a 'passenger suffering a medical emergency' - it landed safely at about 1140pm.

The flight was about five hours from Abuja when it turned around over northern France.