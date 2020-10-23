'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' the musical is returning to the West End after it was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic.

The show inspired by a teenage boy's true story about wanting to wear a dress at school, will be back, with social distancing, at the Apollo Theatre at the end of November.

Some of the scenes in the musical will be adapted to reflect current events Credit: PA

Some scenes will be adapted slightly to reflect current events .The musical's producer, Nica Burns, said "Like everyone else in the UK, year 11 at Mayfield High School is back to school and coping with Covid-19 and the challenges of personalising their face masks within school rules."

We are delighted to welcome back our pre-lockdown leading performers... "To keep them safe, our brilliant cast and the backstage team will be tested for Covid every 48 hours. Nica Burns, Co-owner of Nimax Theatres

The show will now play eight times a week, from Wednesday to Sunday, following a £249,458 grant from the DCMS Culture Recovery Fund.

Capacity at the Apollo Theatre has been cut by 50% to comply with social distancing. Other measures include compulsory facemasks, deep cleans and building sanitation and a click and collect bar app.