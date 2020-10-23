Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

Growing up as a teenager in the Nineties, film director Yemi Bamiro says he knew two things: "The Bulls were amazing and Michael Jordan was God." This, despite growing up 4000 miles away from the Chicago Bulls, in Deptford. And it's a passion that's sustained into adulthood.

His new documentary, 'One Man and His Shoes is screening at the London film festival. It explores the good, the bad and the ugly of Air Jordan -- the multi million pound trainer brand and the basketball star at it's centre.