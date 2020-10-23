Two more people charged with murder of 23 year-old Loeike Guei
A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Loeike Guei in Mitcham.
27 year-old Michael Brain and 69 year-old Sophia Kokkinos were charged last night (22 October).
They are both due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later today ( Friday 23 October).
The body of 23 year- old Loeike Guei from Thornton Heath, was found on Commonside East in Mitcham on 17 September.
Three other men have also previously been charged in connection with Loeike's murder.