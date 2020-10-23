Credit: Man and woman charged with murder of Loeike Guei

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Loeike Guei in Mitcham.

27 year-old Michael Brain and 69 year-old Sophia Kokkinos were charged last night (22 October).

They are both due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later today ( Friday 23 October).

The body of 23 year- old Loeike Guei from Thornton Heath, was found on Commonside East in Mitcham on 17 September.

Three other men have also previously been charged in connection with Loeike's murder.