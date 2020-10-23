A 15th century vase worth around £2.5million stolen in a 2019 burglary has been recovered.

The vase, dating back to the Chinese Ming Dynasty, is believed to have been stolen from a collection in Switzerland by an organised crime group based in London.

Officers arrested two men aged 42 and 44 in Mayfair on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They have since been bailed to mid-November.

A search warrant was executed at an address in Charlton as part of the investigation, and counterfeit currency, class A drugs and two suspected Tasers were found.

The ongoing investigation into the burglary is being conducted jointly with the Swiss authorities.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North team, said: “This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary."