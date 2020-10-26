Baby dies after car collides with pedestrians in Ruislip

A 22-month-old baby has died after being struck by a car in Ruislip on Sunday.

Police were called at 4.15pm to Eastcote Road's junction with Kings College Road, following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and three pedestrians.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene but were unable to save the baby, who was pronounced dead at the scene.A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, suspicion of causing serious injury while driving, and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are appealing for witness or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Donegan said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s parents at what must be an unimaginably difficult time.

“We have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened and I am asking anyone who was in the vicinity at that time who may have seen something, or has dashcam footage or CCTV, to come forward and help us with our investigation.”

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses to call 020 8246 9820, or 101 ref CAD 4892/25OCT20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.