Ballet dancers and orchestra protest in London over support for arts

Arlene Phillips joined musicians and ballet dancers as they called for greater support funding for the arts sector.

The industry has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic, with theatres being closed, leaving many out of work.

Choreographer Phillips was joined by hundreds of dancers and orchestra members who took over Parliament Square to make their point.

"I really want the message today to be 'we are here, don't forget about us', rather than 'we're against you'," dancer Ruth Brill said.

"We're willing to adapt, we're willing to think of new ways.

"I think it's a time where we need to be really creative to find ways, we can't operate as we used to and we're prepared to do that but we can't do it without financial support."

Dancers backed by an orchestra performed on the squad, culminating with everyone turning their back on Parliament, to ensure they were both seen and heard.