Grenfell manager made ‘transcript’ of notes for lawyers, inquiry told

In the weeks after the fire, a manager at the Grenfell Tower landlords made a “transcript” of his notes to create a “timeline” for lawyers while keeping his 13 hard copy notebooks and diaries at home, the inquiry into the disaster has heard.

Peter Maddison said he was not asked by anyone to hand over hard copies of his personal records and was advised by lawyers in 2018 to “keep hold of” them.

Eight daybooks and five diaries kept by Mr Maddison running to some 300 pages, covering January 2013 to May 2017, were disclosed in full to the public probe into the fire on Friday October 16.

Mr Maddison, former director of assets and regeneration at the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), said: “In the weeks after the fire, I went through and did a transcript of all of my notebooks to try and create a timeline of what had happened, and did the same with my emails.

“I sent that document across to Kennedys (the TMO’s solicitors). It was a transcription of what was basically in my notebooks.

“I wouldn’t call it verbatim but it was a summary of each entry. I didn’t do the diaries… it was the notebooks.

“I just went through and wrote down what was in there. Trying to get some order into what had happened and what the timeline was.”

Inquiry lawyer Richard Millett QC asked if he had used the original records when preparing his witness statements to the inquiry.

Mr Maddison said: “Since I’ve done the transcription, I haven’t looked at the notebooks at all.

“I flagged them up to Kennedys and they said ‘keep hold of them’ and I’ve never referred to them.”

Mr Maddison said his witness statements were prepared with the assistance of Kennedys.

Of the transcript he sent to the lawyers in a spreadsheet, he said: “I assumed it was used as part of the drafting of that (his witness statements) but it may be that it wasn’t considered at all.”

Mr Maddison said he was “triggered” to think of the records after watching former colleagues giving evidence earlier this month, adding: “I flagged them up to Kennedys and they immediately disclosed them.”

Asked if he would do anything differently on the project with hindsight, Mr Maddison said: “Knowing what I know now, there’s no way we would ever clad that building with anything that was flammable.

“This was a traditional design and build contract that seemed very straightforward, very ordinary in many ways. That it’s ended up in this tragedy is just devastating.

“I’m so sorry for the impact that’s had on so many people’s lives.”