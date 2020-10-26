Mother-of-two killed in Cheam hit-and-run named

Police have named a 21-year-old mother-of-two who died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month.

Rhiannon Hall, from Surrey, was injured when she was hit by a car on London Road in Cheam, south-west London, at around 10.15pm on October 16.

She was taken to hospital in south London but died six days later, according to a fundraising page.

The appeal on GoFundMe says that some of the young mother’s friends witnessed the accident, that happened while she was on “a rare night out”.

It says that she died on October 22, the day after her daughter’s third birthday.

Detective Constable Jenny Burr, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Rhiannon’s family and friends at this truly tragic time for them.

“We are committed to establishing the circumstances of the collision and are still asking for witnesses and dash cam footage.

“Please come forward with any piece of information, even if you think it doesn’t seem relevant. You could help get answers for a grieving family and greatly assist our enquiries.”

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of drink driving, and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157, or call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 8295/16OCT20.