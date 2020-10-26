Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Croydon

Police say a man has died following a stabbing incident in Croydon, south London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to a residential address on Clyde Road about 7.40am on Sunday following reports of a stabbing.

Despite the best efforts of officers and medics, a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a south London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at the address while officers continue their investigations.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed, though he is yet to be formally identified.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1827/25Oct, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.