David Sullivan has donated £25,000 to help fund free meals for children during the school holidays.

The West Ham United co-owner gifted the money to food poverty charity FareShare UK, and it will go towards free meals through the child food poverty taskforce founded by Marcus Rashford.

Mr Sullivan said: “Marcus Rashford has done such a fantastic job of raising awareness and leading the way in tackling this very important issue, which impacts so many youngsters in our local communities up and down the country. It is a privilege to be able to help.”

He added: “On a national level, the impact of the child food poverty taskforce will be huge.

“While closer to home, I’m really proud that (West Ham) has been supporting free school meals during school holidays for years now and we have seen what a continued difference it is making in our local community.”