Which London councils are providing free meals for schoolchildren?

After the government voted against giving children free meals during school holidays, individual councils have stepped in to ensure pupils are fed throughout.

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has led a campaign which has put pressure on the government to change their policy.

In the meantime, many London councils have announced they will offer meals to those in need.

The schemes range from food vouchers to mobile kitchens providing meals.

Here are the councils which are offering meals and how they can be accessed.

Greenwich CouncilThe Holidays Meals mobile kitchen will be operating throughout half-term. You can find out where they will be located here.Hackney CouncilMeal vouchers will be provided to the 11,000 children who require it. Those who believe they are entitled should call 020 8356 3000.Hammersmith & Fulham Council

The parents of children who receive a free meal at state schools will be provided with vouchers during half-term. Additionally, breakfasts will be offered to the 600 pupils most tin need.

Lambeth Council

More than 10,000 meals vouchers will be provided. Cllr Jack Hopkins, Lambeth Council Leader, said: “We will ensure every child who needs it gets free school meals for half term next week. Our schools provide a vital safety net for many struggling families, but we know that gaps remain in that safety net in particularly during school holidays. Levels of poverty are only increasing due to the economic hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic and now is the time for us all to recognise the need for compassion and support for all.”

Redbridge Council

Seven thousand children in Redbridge have free school meals. The council will provide during half-term and over Christmas holidays.Wandsworth Council

A £10,000 food voucher scheme has been promised and anyone is believes themselves to be eligible should contact the council.

The full list of councils supporting Rashford's initiative can be found below, with links how to access what they are offering.

Southwark Council

Brent Council

City of London

Hillingdon

Islington

Lewisham

Richmond upon Thames

Enfield

Havering

Tower Hamlets

Kingston

Camden

Hounslow

Ealing

Newham

Haringey

Croydon

Harrow

Merton

Basildon Council

Barnet

Kensington and Chelsea