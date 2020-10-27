Army vet does gruelling 10 Ironmans in 10 days for charity

An army veteran is set to complete his mammoth triathlon challenge for charity.

Darren Hardy did his 10th Ironman in as many days to raise money for Help for Heroes after they helped him with coping strategies for PTSD.

Each triathlon has been completed in a different locations, including The Shard and various towns with strong links to the military, culminating in his final challenge on the London Eye.

Hardy consumes 10,000 calories per day for his challenge as he tests his body to the maximum as he aims to raise £10,000.

Darren Hardy. Credit: PA

Hardy has received support since leaving the military and says others should not be afraid to speak out if they need help.

“When you leave the military you, sort of, are just a number," Hardy says.

"One day you are part of an organisation, a brotherhood to another you are nothing and personally I think it is something we need to get a better grip of the whole country as we are going to see more deaths, more suicide through something I think we can fix.

“Don’t be ashamed of it; I was for a long time and it was getting that speaking out bit and that’s why I go and speak to schools and businesses now to get that message out there. If I can do it, then so can you."

Help for Heroes has seen its revenue drop by a third but calls for help increasing by 30% at the same time.“At this most crucial time, a lot of the centres are shut around the country. The guys can’t go there and get that fix they want or need - that camaraderie or bonding with others is just enough."