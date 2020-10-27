Boy who saved mum's life earns Pride of Britain Award

An 11-year-old boy who went down a gorge to be with his mother after she fell has won a Pride of Britain Award.

Sebastian Williams was on holiday in Scotland with his family last year when mother Suzanne had her accident, leaving her in a gorge.

“It was really quick, very sudden, really unexpected and I just headed into the gorge," Suzanne explains.

"I don’t remember too much of that bit until, obviously, I landed."

The youngster went down to help his stricken mother as she awaited rescue.

“It was such a comfort just knowing he was there, having his presence there and holding my hand."

Sebastian carefully climbed down to be with her, talking to keep her conscious while they waited for the mountain rescue teams.“I was just telling her about the amazing holiday we were going to have in Namibia, how we were going to go horse riding the next day and how everything was fine and they [mountain rescue] were coming," Sebastian said.

Sebastian earned a Child Of Courage award for his efforts to keep his mother calm and directing rescuers to the spot.

Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman said: “What Sebastian Williams did - and our other children of courage throughout all of the years - truly inspires you, it reminds us all of an innocence and within that innocence a particular kind of bravery."