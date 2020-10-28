A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court after his patrol car collided with a suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

Pc Eugene Acheampong is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident in Wood Green, north London, on August 3 last year.

The 27-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to indicate a not guilty plea.

Acheampong, from Rainham in east London, had been called to the scene in Sirdar Road after reports of two suspects breaking into cars, the court heard.

Arnold Taylor rode away on his bicycle and the marked police car driven by Acheampong made contact before running over both the bike and the suspect, prosecutor Simon Maughan said.

He said Mr Taylor suffered injuries including a partially severed left ear, a broken front tooth and a 4in (10cm) laceration to his face.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said the case was suitable to be heard at the magistrates’ court but Acheampong chose to be tried by a jury at the Crown Court.

He was released on bail and is expected to appear at Southwark Crown Court on November 25.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.