Video report by ITV News London Correspondent Sam Holder

Six years ago, Peckham rapper Cashh (formerly known as Cashtastic) had the world at his feet; he had just signed a record deal with Universal and was seen as a future star of the UK music scene. But, in an exclusive interview with ITV News London, Cashh reveals that despite everything appearing rosy from the outside, life was not as smooth as it seemed.

“Six years ago. It seems so long ago now.

“I say I was at the peak of my career.

“I was kind of living a double life, in the public eye I was this musician, but in my private life I was handling my immigration situation.”

And then his career, dreams, even his home were taken out from under him.

Despite having lived in the UK for 14 years, he was deported against his will to Jamaica after a problem arose with his papers.

"They're saying even though I came to the UK age 6 I have no right to be here," he tweeted at the time.

Cashh (whose real name is Cashief Nichols) was just six-years-old when he moved to the UK to live with his mother. South London was his home, he had spent all his youth in Peckham; Cashh knew nothing about Jamaica, didn't know anybody out there and had no money to live on.

“I was escorted off the van in handcuffs onto the plane, then I was at the back of the plane, handcuffed.

“When I got to Jamaica, I didn’t know where I was gong to sleep that night. I had no contacts for anybody, there were no instructions given to me. Once you’re on that plane and you are out of the UK, you’re on your own.”

Cashh hoped at first the authorities would soon realise they have made a mistake, but it would be another half a decade before he was able to return to the UK.

He has started making music again, his tracks influenced by his experience in Jamaica and the culture. Despite being traumatised by the experience but in the next few months, after a six year delay, a new album should finally be released.