Barnet man 'stabbed five times in front of brothers by armed raiders'

A man was stabbed to death in front of two of his brothers at his home in north London after being ambushed by three armed men, a court has heard.

David Bello-Monerville, 38, was fatally stabbed outside his home on Welbeck Road in East Barnet after sharing a meal with his brother Jonathan on the night of June 18 last year, the Old Bailey heard.

Nathan Harewood, 28, Francis Appiagyei, 28, and Khalil Rehman, 27, deny murder, aggravated burglary and wounding with intent.

Mr Bello-Monerville died in hospital around an hour after being stabbed, while his two brothers were taken to hospital for their wounds and then discharged, the court heard.

Less than a week earlier another brother Joseph was shot in a case of mistaken identity. A third brother, Trevor, died aged 26 when he was stabbed in 1994.

Opening their trial on Wednesday, prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told jurors: “It is clear that there must have been something in David Bello-Monerville’s flat that the three defendants were after: certainly money, possibly drugs.

“As the two brothers opened the front door, they were caught off guard by the three masked and armed men standing outside.”

As the trio allegedly stormed the flat and “ransacked” Mr Bello-Monerville’s bedroom, the pair were stuck outside and called a third brother, Taiye, who lived nearby, the court hear

As the alleged raiders were leaving, “rather than simply let the defendants run off with whatever they had stolen from David’s flat, the three brothers attempted to hold them there until the police arrived”, Mr Aylett said.

It is alleged that a fight broke out and Rehman was pinned down as the other two defendants fled but he shouted out for help.

Mr Aylett went on: “Nathan Harewood had run off but when he heard his friend crying out for help, he stopped and went back to where Rehman was being held down.

“As Harewood did so, he pulled out a large knife.

“As Harewood approached Jonathan and Taiye, Taiye tried and failed to trip him.

“When Taiye turned around, Harewood stabbed Taiye in the arm.

“David now went to help Taiye. David pushed Harewood up against a van.

“Harewood then reached around David’s body and stabbed him in the back – no less than five times.

“Those wounds were quickly to prove fatal.”

It is further alleged Harewood stabbed the third brother, Jonathan, in the knee as he tried to strip him of his weapon, jurors heard.

Mr Aylett said while Harewood allegedly committed all three stabbings: “All three defendants were part of the same joint venture to commit burglary in which weapons were carried in order to deal with anyone who got in their way.”

It is alleged the trio donned masks, with Harewood and Appiagyei arming themselves with knives and Rehman a hammer as they drove to their target location in a rented car, the court heard.

Harewood, of Pert Close, Muswell Hill, north London, Appiagyei, of Finchley Road, Golders Green, north west London, and Rehman of George Crescent, Muswell Hill, all deny murder, two counts of wounding with intent, and one count of aggravated burglary.

The trial, before Judge Wendy Joseph QC, is listed for five weeks.