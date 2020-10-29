A reward has been offered for information leading to the identification of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a delivery driver in Finsbury Park earlier this year.

Nathan Smith, 27 and of no fixed address, is being sought by officers following the fatal stabbing of Takieddine Boudhane – known as Taki – on Friday, 3 January.The Met is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Taki’s death.

Takieddine Boudhane Credit: Met Police

Mr Smith fled the UK the day after Taki's death, travelling to Austria and then onto Switzerland, detectives investigating the murder said.

There is an European Arrest Warrant out for Mr Smith who police believe may now have moved "further afield".Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are very keen to speak to Nathan Smith as part of our ongoing enquiries."

He continued: “On behalf of Taki’s grieving family, I am making a direct plea to Nathan to get in touch with us.“Similarly, we believe there are people out there who know where he is or who may have seen him over the last six months. Please contact us and assist with our investigation. Any information you have – no matter how small – could be what we are looking for. If you don’t want to speak to police, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Taki's family visiting the scene

Nathan is described as a white male, 6ft 3ins and of slim build, with dark hair. He usually has a dark beard although this may have been shaved off. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm reading ‘count your blessings’.He has links to north London, particularly Islington, Camden and Kentish Town.Taki, a 30-year-old Algerian national living in Enfield, was working as a delivery driver on his motorbike when he was involved in a traffic altercation on Lennox Road, near Charteris Road, N4 at around 18:50hrs on Friday, 3 January.The incident escalated and culminated in Taki being stabbed. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be an incised wound to the chest.Taki’s mum Saida Boudhane said: “Whoever did this horrible crime didn’t kill just my son Taki, but they killed our entire family.“My son is still alive until we bring to justice the person who murdered my beloved son. All I want now is justice for Taki.”DCI John added: “Taki was an innocent man who had come to this country for a better life. That life was suddenly cut short, leaving behind a distraught family both here in the UK and back in Algeria.“The least his family deserves is justice. We are doing all we can but now we need your help and we are asking everyone to share this appeal to ensure as many people as possible see it.”