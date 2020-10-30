15-year-old stabbed to death in Wandsworth

A fifteen-year-old has died after being stabbed in Wandsworth. Officers on patrol came across a number of males fighting outside a supermarket on Garratt Lane in the evening of the 29th October. Three male victims were found near the Garratt Lane Burial Ground suffering from knife injuries. One of the victims, who was 15-years-old was taken to hospital where he later died. Although formal identification awaits, officers are confident they know his identity and his next of kin have been informed. The other two victims also both aged 15, sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

This was a busy area, very near to the shopping centre within Wandsworth. There will be people who saw or heard something suspicious that could help us to piece together the final moments for the victim and possibly identify who was responsible. It is these people we urgently need to speak to. DCI Vicky Tunstall, Metropolitan police

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He had suffered a head injury that didn't need hospital treatment. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both are in police custody. Full enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could assist police are asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5042/29 Oct.

