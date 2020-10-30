Much loved Southwark Cathedral cat laid to rest in churchyard

Click above to see Sangita Lal's report looking back at Doorkin's colourful life

She was a social climber the likes of which London has not seen since Dick Whittington. Doorkins Magnificat traded life among the rubbish bins of Borough Market for the grandeur of Southwark Cathedral. She arrived seeking sanctuary but stayed for more than a decade - meeting the Queen, becoming a social media star and falling asleep wherever she pleased. Now sadly passed, Doorkins has been laid to rest in the churchyard.