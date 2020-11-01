Possible fare rises and council tax hike in new TFL £1.8bn bailout

Londoners face inflation-busing fare rises and a possible council tax hike after Transport for London was given a further £1.8bn bailout by government.

The new six-month funding package - described by mayor Sadiq Khan as ‘not ideal’ - will also see TfL make cuts of £160m.

But a threatened extension to the Congestion Charge zone has been dropped.

Free travel for pensioners and teenagers will continue but must be funded separately. City Hall said the mayor was considering a ‘modest’ council tax increase.

A ‘temporary’ higher Congestion Charge of £15 will be extended until April and could become permanent.

Tube and bus fares are expected to rise by RPI+1% in January.

TfL’s income from fares collapsed after the government’s instruction to work from home in March. Transport bosses were forced to seek a £1.6bn bailout in May.

The latest deal will keep TfL afloat for the next six months. Negotiations will continue to secure a long term funding arrangement before the end of March - just before the postponed mayoral election.

City Hall said mayor Sadiq Khan had seen off government plans to scrap travel concessions and extend the C Charge zone to the North and South circulars.

I am very pleased that we have succeeded in killing off the very worst Government proposals SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON