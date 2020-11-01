Possible fare rises and council tax hike in new TFL £1.8bn bailout
Londoners face inflation-busing fare rises and a possible council tax hike after Transport for London was given a further £1.8bn bailout by government.
The new six-month funding package - described by mayor Sadiq Khan as ‘not ideal’ - will also see TfL make cuts of £160m.
But a threatened extension to the Congestion Charge zone has been dropped.
Free travel for pensioners and teenagers will continue but must be funded separately. City Hall said the mayor was considering a ‘modest’ council tax increase.
A ‘temporary’ higher Congestion Charge of £15 will be extended until April and could become permanent.
Tube and bus fares are expected to rise by RPI+1% in January.
TfL’s income from fares collapsed after the government’s instruction to work from home in March. Transport bosses were forced to seek a £1.6bn bailout in May.
The latest deal will keep TfL afloat for the next six months. Negotiations will continue to secure a long term funding arrangement before the end of March - just before the postponed mayoral election.
City Hall said mayor Sadiq Khan had seen off government plans to scrap travel concessions and extend the C Charge zone to the North and South circulars.
I am very pleased that we have succeeded in killing off the very worst Government proposals
Reaching this agreement with the government allows us to help London through this next phase of the pandemic. We will continue to work with the Mayor and the government on our longer-term funding needs.